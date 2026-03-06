Male elephant dies of electrocution in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

ERODE: A male elephant has died of electrocution in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in this district, forest officials said. Based on the information, a team of forest personnel visited a private land in Kadaganalli forest village within the Kadambur forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday and found a male elephant dead.
The forest veterinary team that was summoned to the spot declared that the elephant had been electrocuted. Recording the incident and the veterinarian's statement, the forest personnel and Kadambur police registered cases against Puttusamy, the owner of the land. Puttusamy, to prevent animals from entering the land, erected a live wire fence. The elephant came in contact with the fence and was electrocuted on the spot, officials said.