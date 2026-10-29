Maldives slaps Rs 3.2 crore fine on Thoothukudi fishermen for crossing border

The penalty notices issued by the Maldives Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Ocean Resources on October 27 names owners of two vessels, Advin and Aaron. Each was fined 2.6 million Maldivian rufiyaa, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.6 crore, and directed to pay the amount within 30 days of receiving the notice. The third boat owner might also receive the same notice.

The ministry cited three violations: entering Maldivian maritime zones without prior permission, fishing without the required licence and engaging in a prohibited form of fishing.

The notice further stated that during administrative hearings, the masters of the vessels told the Maldives authorities that the boats had entered Maldivian waters unintentionally because of bad weather while fishing in the Indian exclusive economic zone. However, the ministry claimed in the notice that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate their claims, citing the absence of fishing logbooks and GPS-recorded fishing positions.