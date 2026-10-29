Maldives slaps Rs 3.2 crore fine on Thoothukudi fishermen for crossing border

MADURAI: The Maldives government has imposed a combined fine of approximately Rs 3.2 crore (5.2 million Maldivian rufiyaa) on the owners of two fishing boats from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi for allegedly entering Maldivian waters without permission, fishing without the required licence and using prohibited fishing gear.
On October 1, 26 fishermen, including Nixon, Jackson, Amalraj, Rajesh, Sham and Salton, ventured into deep-sea fishing in three mechanised boats belonging to Sudharsan, Shankar and Susai Bakyam, residents of Tharuvaikulam.
On October 12, the Maldives Coast Guard intercepted the boats in Maldivian maritime waters, alleging that they had entered the country's maritime zone without permission and were engaged in unauthorised fishing and took them to a Maldivian port. According to the penalty notices, the vessels were handed over to the Maldives police on October 14.
The penalty notices issued by the Maldives Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Ocean Resources on October 27 names owners of two vessels, Advin and Aaron. Each was fined 2.6 million Maldivian rufiyaa, equivalent to approximately Rs 1.6 crore, and directed to pay the amount within 30 days of receiving the notice. The third boat owner might also receive the same notice.
The ministry cited three violations: entering Maldivian maritime zones without prior permission, fishing without the required licence and engaging in a prohibited form of fishing.
The notice further stated that during administrative hearings, the masters of the vessels told the Maldives authorities that the boats had entered Maldivian waters unintentionally because of bad weather while fishing in the Indian exclusive economic zone. However, the ministry claimed in the notice that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate their claims, citing the absence of fishing logbooks and GPS-recorded fishing positions.
The notices further state that the boats will remain detained until the fines are paid. If the amounts are not settled within 30 days, the ministry may approach a Maldivian court to recover the penalties and seek forfeiture of the vessels and their fishing equipment.
Representatives of fishermen's associations and residents of Tharuvaikulam have urged the State and Union governments to intervene and secure the release of the fishermen and their boats.