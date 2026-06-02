Malaysian citizen arrested for allegedly voting in Tamil Nadu election

The accused, identified as Ansari Bin Majeed, son of Abdul Majeed and a resident of Aathangarai Street in Devakottai, holds Malaysian citizenship. He has family members, including his wife and children, residing in Devakottai.

According to police, Ansari had arrived in Devakottai on a three-month visit. After the completion of his leave, he went to Tiruchy International Airport to board a flight to Malaysia.