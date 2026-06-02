Malaysian citizen arrested for allegedly voting in Tamil Nadu election

SIVAGANGA: A 56-year-old Malaysian citizen was arrested for allegedly obtaining a voter identity card and casting a vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election by concealing his foreign citizenship.
The accused, identified as Ansari Bin Majeed, son of Abdul Majeed and a resident of Aathangarai Street in Devakottai, holds Malaysian citizenship. He has family members, including his wife and children, residing in Devakottai.
According to police, Ansari had arrived in Devakottai on a three-month visit. After the completion of his leave, he went to Tiruchy International Airport to board a flight to Malaysia.
During immigration clearance, an immigration officer identified as Moorthy reportedly noticed indelible ink on Ansari's finger and questioned him further. Suspecting that he had participated in an election, officials sought additional verification and obtained details, including his voter identity card.
After confirming the documents, airport authorities produced him before immigration officer Mukesh Ram Gautam and lodged a complaint with the Devakottai Town Police.
Police inquiry revealed that Ansari was a Malaysian citizen. During the investigation, it was alleged that he had concealed his foreign citizenship, obtained a voter identity card and cast his vote at the Municipal High School polling station on Gandhi Road in Devakottai during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election held on April 23, 2026.
Based on the complaint, Devakottai Town Police registered a case and arrested him. He was later produced before a court in Devakottai.