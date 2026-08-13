Malaysia targets over 2 million Indian tourist arrivals in 2026

Malaysia received more than 1.5 million Indian visitors in 2025, making India one of its top international source markets.

South India remains a key market, with Kuala Lumpur continuing to be the preferred destination for many first-time travellers.

The tourism board is also consequently looking to promote destinations such as Langkawi, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak among repeat travellers.

Tourism Malaysia's India Sales Mission Series 2 began in Chennai on Thursday, bringing Malaysian tourism stakeholders, including tour operators, hotels, attractions and airline partners, for B2B meetings with Indian travel trade representatives.