Malaysia, Tamil Nadu share deep ties: PM Ibrahim congratulates new CM Vijay

In a post on X, Ibrahim said for many years, Vijay's "adoring fans watched him defeat corrupt politicians and assorted villains within three hours, usually after a short interval".

"The people of Tamil Nadu have now entrusted Vijay with a responsibility far greater than any role performed on screen."

Ibrahim congratulated his "friend" on his election to the post and said, "Oru Viral Puratchi — the 'one-finger revolution' — is now on the cusp of creating history."

"Malaysia and Tamil Nadu share deep historical, cultural and people-to-people ties across generations. I look forward to working closely with Chief Minister Vijay in the years ahead," he said.