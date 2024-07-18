Malarkodi removed from AIADMK after arrest in Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday removed Malarkodi Sekar from the party. She was arrested yesterday in connection with Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong's murder case.

In a statement, EPS said, "South Chennai North (East) District, Mrs Malarkodi Sekar (Joint Secretary, Thiruvallikeni West Zone Association) is removed from all responsibilities, including the basic membership of the party, from today, for acting contrary to the principles of the party, in a way that disrupts the party's discipline, for defaming the dignity of the party, and causing disrepute to the party."

Further, the leader requested all AIADMK members to not have any contact with Malarkodi Sekar.