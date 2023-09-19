Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme: Priya to meet residents of Ambattur on Sept 20

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya will receive petitions from the public in zone 7 on Wednesday, under the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme.

She will be meeting the public at the PSB Convention Hall under the Ambattur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Makkalai Thedi Mayor enables the public to present their grievances to the Mayor and get the issues resolved immediately by communicating it to her directly.

The scheme has been implemented in several zones already. The actions to be taken by the respective officials will be instructed to them by the Mayor, based on the public petitions.

The scheme was started in zone 5 in May and petitions were received from the public and action was taken to bring immediate solution to the issues raised by them.

Mayor also met the public in zone 1 and zone 13 and requests on various civic issues were received from the public in concerned zones and action was taken.

Following the same, in zone 7, the Mayor will meet the public between 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesday.

The civic authority has urged the public in the zone to use this opportunity to raise the concerns on civic facilities required in their locality, including road facility, rain water drainage facility, toilet, birth and death certificate, property tax and commercial tax, garbage disposal, encroachment removal, park and playground. They can submit the petitions directly to the Mayor.