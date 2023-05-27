Makkalai Thedi Mayor: ‘80% grievances addressed’

CHENNAI: Almost 80 per cent of grievances has been addressed under Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme in Royapuram zone (zone 5), and the majority of the complaints regarding road damages, stormwater drains, said Chennai mayor R Priya.

The Mayor will meet the residents of zone 6 – Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone on May 31 from 10 am to 1 pm.



The previous visit was made to the north regional office on May 3, where as many as 401 petitions were given to the mayor, of which immediate response was taken for 53 petitions where birth certificates were provided.



"During the visit to Royapuram zone at least 400 petitions were received, of which 80 percent issues were resolved. Majority of the petitions were to provide birth certificates, which were given to the people on the spot. For the remaining works, we have quoted estimation for the projects including road repair, storm water drains, and metro water board related complaints were also raised. We have instructed the concerned department to follow the issue, and ensure it will be addressed soon," Priya told DT Next.



The civic body has planned to organise Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme and the Mayor will visit two zones per month. Within eight months almost all the zones would be covered.



The Mayor further stated that apart from giving the petition, this scheme will also help to rectify the issues at the earliest.



In the next visit to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal office on Wednesday between 10 am and 1 pm, where people can utilise the opportunity to give petitions for complaints regarding road damage, solid waste management, stormwater drains, street lights, park and playground development works, birth and death certificates, property tax and Metro water related issues.

"Those who have given the petition can track the complaint through a link sent to their registered mobile number. People can check the status of the problem and directly contact the concerned official to follow up on the grievances, and ensure it has been resolved at the earliest,” said the Mayor Priya.

