Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme weak in Chennai, say GCC councillors

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines, the councillors of Chennai Corporation on Thursday stated that the capital Chennai was facing a shortage of doctors and nurses and was not able to meet the growing public demand at the corporation-run Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

The ward representatives also took turns demanding the council to fill the existing vacancies of teachers in corporation schools.

It all started with MDMK councillor S Jeevan of Ward 35 demanding additional medical staff, creating unease among the officials.

“The UPHCs and Health and Wellness Centres in the area do not have doctors and nurses to treat the patients. The majority of people in north Chennai prefer visiting government hospitals and corporation health centres.

But when they go to the UPHCs, there are no doctors and nurses available. The authorities should recruit doctors and nurses on war footing to treat the patients,” Jeevan said.

The councillor also took a jibe at the DMK-led council stating that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, a flagship scheme of the State government was falling short due to the non-availability of adequate medical officers.

"Instead, residents, including senior citizens, are asked to visit the nearby UPHCs to get their medicines. Then what is the purpose of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme?"

Similarly, Ward 42 councillor of Tondiarpet (zone 4) M Renuka raised a grievance to the mayor stating that there are no healthcare professionals available at the UPHCs in Old Washermenpet. The people are forced to visit the Government Stanley Hospital due to staff shortage, alleged the CPM councillor.

The same is the case with corporation schools, some councillors stated.

“The Chennai school in Korattur requires 14 teachers. For want of teachers, they have been unable to conduct classes for the last 1.5 years.

Even the pass percentage in the school has come down to 65 per cent from 70 per cent the previous year,” said AIADMK councillor J John of Ward 84 in Ambattur (zone 7).

Responding to the councillors, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, “The recruitment process for healthcare professionals for the centres will commence from September 6. Also, the vacancies in Chennai schools will be filled at the earliest.