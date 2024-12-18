Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam has benefited 2 crore people in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As many as 2 crore people have benefited through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Tamil Nadu so far, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

He stated that the target was to reach 1 crore people, however, it has doubled now and medical kits are provided to 2 crore people for various health issues.

"On September 25, Tamil Nadu was recognised by the United Nations at a General Assembly meeting in the USA for its outstanding efforts in combating infectious diseases, and the State received an award. The Chief Minister will present the medicine kit to the two-croreth beneficiary in Erode. CM's original goal was to provide medicine kits to 1 crore beneficiaries, and now, that number has been doubled to 2 crore," said Subramanian.

The Health Minister along with the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises inspected the housing projects being carried out by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Saidapet.

Subramanian stated that the works have now progressed, and the electricity board is working on the installation of cables and work is ongoing to install individual meters in more than 500 houses. The works are expected to be completed in the next 10 days.

Talking about the CAG report highlighted medical staff positions were vacant which led to delays in medical services, he said the issue has already been discussed with senior officials of the department. The CAG report outlines the issues raised during the previous administration, and we are investigating these allegations.

"Based on this, the department will recommend either departmental or legal action. A consultation meeting will be held next week with the department officials, and based on the findings of the CAG report, further actions will be suggested to the government," he added.