Makkal Iyakkam seeks regular supply of milk, meets Aavin GM

The representatives of Makkal Iyakkam, a people coordination committee from Thanjavur, led by its Coordinator Mathivanan, met the General Manager Saravana Kumar and submitted a petition to him appealing to solve the short supply of milk.

They stated that the public has been affected for the past month. The milk sachets, which were sold in different variants, were not available at present, and the price of 250 ml milk sachets, which was sold at Rs 12, has been hiked now. The small families benefited from purchasing the small sachets, and most of the time, these milk sachets are not available in the market. So the people are forced to buy milk from private firms, which are comparatively costlier, they said.