Making decisions every party’s right, Edappadi shrugs off DMDK's snub

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly premises, Palaniswami said alliance decisions are taken by the respective party leaderships. Political observers suggest that the decision may be linked to the AIADMK's refusal to grant a Rajya Sabha seat to DMDK. Earlier, DMDK broke away from the AIADMK after the AIADMK refused to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to the party in 2025, as per the assurance.

Earlier, it was widely expected that the DMDK would join the AIADMK-led NDA for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party had earlier been part of the AIADMK alliance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, and expectations were rife that the formal announcement on the party remaining in the front would

Not just the AIADMK, the saffron party was also holding simultaneous talks with the DMDK, in vain

be made soon, which were shattered with the Arivalayam meeting on Thursday.