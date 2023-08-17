Makhna elephant strays into residential areas in Valparai

COIMBATORE: A crop-raiding ‘makhna’ (tuskless male elephant, which was translocated recently for the third time, strayed near the quarters of estate workers in Cinchona in Valparai on Tuesday night.

The elephant was first captured in Palacode in Dharmapuri and released into the forest area in Varagaliyar near Top Slip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on 5 February. From there, it trekked over 100 kms to reach Coimbatore outskirts and strayed into residential areas.

It was once again captured and relocated to Manambolly in Valparai on 23 February. After staying inside the forest area for some time, the elephant returned to its antics of damaging crops and farms in Sethumadai in Pollachi.

Following persistent demands from villagers, the forest department captured the elephant for the third time and released it into Chinna Kallar forest area on 31 July.

The elephant was fitted with a radio collar and was monitored round the clock by the forest department. Over the last fortnight, the elephant was camping in ‘Oosimalai’, ‘Akkamalai’ and ‘Pulmedu’ areas adjoining the forests before coming to the residential quarters of tea estate workers in Cinchona at night.

Panicked workers stayed inside their houses and saw the elephant consuming jackfruits. It also attempted to charge a forest department vehicle, which arrived for the driving operation, before retreating into the forest area. As the animal is likely to visit the place again, the estate workers urged the forest department to initiate measures to relocate the elephant elsewhere and ensure their safety.

In another incident, a wild elephant damaged a PDS shop in search of ration items to consume in Sambara Vallipudur in Sirumugai on Wednesday early morning.