Makhna elephant electrocuted in Pollachi forest division

COIMBATORE: A ‘makhna’ (tuskless male) elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence in Erode.

Villagers found the elephant lying dead at a farm in TN Palayam near the ‘Erumai Kuttai’ forest area on Wednesday morning. Based on the information, a team of forest department staff along with veterinarians visited the spot and examined the carcass of the elephant.

“The elephant aged around 25 years had ventured out of the forest in search of food. In an attempt to enter the farm to raid crops, the animal met with its tragic end,” said an official.

After a post-mortem examination, the carcass of the elephant was left in the forest area for other animals to consume. An inquiry is under way to trace the farm owner who had installed an electric fence illegally.

This incident comes close on the heels of two female elephants losing their lives due to electrocution in the Pollachi forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Monday. Both the elephants strayed out of the forest and came in contact with an overhead electric line in the farmland and died on the spot.