Make Thiruppugazh Committee report public: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Saying that normalcy in several areas of Chennai is yet to return, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to release the report of Thiruppugazh Committee and details of its recommendations to prevent flooding in the city.



In a statement, Anbumani said that the people of Chennai have the right to know whether the predicament they underwent are due to natural calamity or due to the inefficient government.

"PMK has been demanding to implement all the recommendations of the Committee. But, apart from constructing drains, no recommendations of the committee have been implemented. On the other hand, the government claims that it took measures as per the recommendations, " he said.

He alleged that the claim of the government is a lie. "Ministers, who are saying that the recommendations are implemented, do not know fully about the recommendations. The committee submitted its report in February. Even 10 months after the final report, the government has not made the report public, " he said.

"The state assembly met three times after the report was submitted. But no discussion has been taken up. The government should release the report of Thiruppugazh Committee immediately. Also, it should release the details of numbers of recommendations, number of recommendations accepted and implemented," he demanded.