Make Tamil mandatory in schools: S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Reminding the State government that a case pertaining to mandating Tamil teaching in schools will be taken up for hearing in the Supreme Court, PMK president S Ramadoss urged the government to take steps to conduct proceedings effectively.

In a statement, the senior leader said that despite a law enacted 17 years ago to mandate Tamil in schools, it is yet to be implemented.

"Anyone can complete higher studies without learning Tamil in Tamil Nadu, but in other countries, no one can complete school education without learning their mother tongue. To change this situation, the law was enacted on June 9, 2006," he recalled.

He noted that as per the law, Tamil should have been mandated for Class-10 public exam in 2015-2016. Hearing a petition filed by schools run by linguistic minority communities, Madras High Court has imposed an interim stay against the law.

"Failure of the Tamil Nadu government in putting strong arguments forth was the reason. After a long legal battle, the Supreme Court has taken up the case. As court is reopened after summer holidays, the case will be taken up for hearing. The government should appoint an advocate, who could argue effectively," he said.

Ramadoss urged the government to ensure measures to mandate Tamil in Class-10 public exam from the present academic year.

In another statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to give importance to sports in schools and colleges across the State.

"Primary schools in Tamil Nadu do not have PET periods. Even though there are 7,000 PET teachers postings in middle schools, only 80 postings have been filled. In higher secondary schools, only 2,000 PET postings out of 6,000 postings have been filled," he said.

He added that several schools do not have playgrounds and other infrastructure.

"The government should ensure facilities to play at least 7 sports in every school and college. Students should be encouraged to participate in sports," he said.