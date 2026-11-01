Make Tamil compulsory in schools across boards, says Aadhav; proposes separate State flag

Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations here on Sunday, Aadhav said Tamil should be made compulsory in all schools, irrespective of their educational boards. "I urge the Education Minister to make Tamil a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 8 in every school in Tamil Nadu, whether affiliated with the CBSE or any other board. This should be implemented during the tenure of the present government," he said.

Stressing that the promotion of Tamil should begin with those in public office, Aadhav said the children of ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers, and other government employees should also study in Tamil.

He also proposed a separate flag for Tamil Nadu, and suggested that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoist it for the first time on November 1 and July 18, with the flag displayed in every household. "We should have a State flag that reflects the pride of Tamil and upholds our linguistic identity," he said.