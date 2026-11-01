Make Tamil compulsory in schools across boards, says Aadhav; proposes separate State flag

CHENNAI: Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday called for Tamil to be made a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 8 in all schools across Tamil Nadu, including CBSE-affiliated institutions, and proposed a separate State flag.
Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations here on Sunday, Aadhav said Tamil should be made compulsory in all schools, irrespective of their educational boards. "I urge the Education Minister to make Tamil a compulsory subject from Classes 1 to 8 in every school in Tamil Nadu, whether affiliated with the CBSE or any other board. This should be implemented during the tenure of the present government," he said.
Stressing that the promotion of Tamil should begin with those in public office, Aadhav said the children of ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers, and other government employees should also study in Tamil.
He also proposed a separate flag for Tamil Nadu, and suggested that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay hoist it for the first time on November 1 and July 18, with the flag displayed in every household. "We should have a State flag that reflects the pride of Tamil and upholds our linguistic identity," he said.
Arguing that both November 1, observed as Tamil Nadu Day, and July 18, marking the adoption of the name Tamil Nadu, held historical significance, he called for both days to be declared public holidays, on a par with Independence Day and Republic Day.
Water Resources and Rural Development Minister N Anand said the government would take steps to declare July 18 and November 1 public holidays from 2027.
However, BJP state chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy criticised the proposal for a separate State flag, describing it as unnecessary.
"Such remarks are unwarranted. The national flag is the symbol of India's unity. The United States, which was formed by the coming together of states, has flags for individual states. Aadhav Arjuna should understand that, unlike the US, India created states for administrative convenience," he said.