Make open book assessment to become a norm, SEP submits report to Tamil Nadu govt

CHENNAI: The State Education Policy (SEP) submitted to the government, which is likely to be implemented from 2024-25 academic year itself, has detailed various aspects in both school and higher education sectors.

The SEP in its report suggested open book assessment to become a norm and even in closed book assessments, information sheets should be provided with data and formulas, eliminating the need for memorising and allowing students to reflect and apply their knowledge.

The report recommended expanding the physical education classes from two to four periods weekly, structured as physical literacy, sport-specific skills and free play.

To provide opportunities to illiterates for basic and continuing education mass literacy movements like ‘Arivoli Iyakkam’, ‘Women’s Education and Reading Centres’ need to be continued and established in hilly areas, coastal villages and hamlets, where women’s skills are to be strengthened in reading, writing, conversation, asking questions and understanding reality, for which Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) volunteers can be engaged.

In the case of curriculum, SEP points out the importance of curriculum design is a critical path for working with the progressive inclusion of gender equality.

“These should be carried out right from preschool period to tertiary levels of education. Curricular and textbook audit should be carried out on a continual basis looking specifically at gender justice related content,” the report stated. Under education for minorities, SEP mentions Urdu medium schools to be further started, ensuring the quality teaching and learning materials such as Urdu textbooks are not compromised.

Interestingly, in the case of aided schools, SEP stated, “Aided schools must be treated on par with government schools and follow all regulations and requirements applicable to the latter. While aided schools are a boon for the public education system, many discrepancies and issues regarding their functioning have surfaced such as posting of excess teachers, unregulated fee collection and fake portrayal of students’ strength.”

Hence all aided institutions across the state should be assessed and analysed through a specific study.

The examination board in HEIs should be self-sustaining financially. The board should function establishing credibility of assessment in terms of both objectivity and appropriateness of assessment, it said.

The Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019 may be amended with provisions to declare the academic standards in terms of curriculum design, accomplishment and experience of teachers, sanctioned strength, approval by regulatory bodies and accreditation status, admission process and affirmative action.

Assessment and examination

The SEP said there is a vast scope to improve the examination system in the school boards and universities and autonomous colleges. A large online repository of assessment and examination models is to be created for all subjects, consulting experience across the world.

Accordingly, the teachers should be enabled and encouraged to contribute regularly to the repository and state recognition should be provided for innovations in assessment methodology.

On the faculty development, the SEP said a mentorship programme will be initiated in all HEIs by which all new faculty at entry level are assigned mentors during their initial year of service, supporting them in academic matters, pedagogy, student engagement and research funding (including submission of proposals).

Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) Act, 1992 requires necessary amendment by conferring independent powers also to strengthen the Council to act in order to set standard in higher education on par with the best of the institutions in the country and incentivise the state universities to improve their own standard of educational services.