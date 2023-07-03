'Make Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special train as bi-weekly'

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Monday urged the Indian Railways to operate the Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli Special train as a bi-weekly train instead of a weekly train.

In a statement, the senior leader said that information collected through the RTI application revealed that as many as 34,167 passengers travelled in the Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli special train during the last five months. An income of Rs. 1.56 lakh has been generated.

"Steps should be taken to operate the train twice a week and make the train as a regular train. Out of 324 passenger trains that were stopped during the Covid pandemic, as many as 316 trains are being operated as special trains. But, the ticket fare is three times higher in the special trains. Normal fare should be charged in the trains," he urged the Railway Ministry and General Manager of Southern Railway.