Make Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli special train permanent service, urge public

COIMBATORE: Railway passengers have urged the Southern Railways to make Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special train as a permanent service due to its good patronage. In a welcome decision, the railways extended the Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli train (No 06029) from February 5 to April 1.

Similarly, on return train(No 06030) from Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam has been extended from February 4 to March 31. A total of nine services will be operated in both the directions.

This train, which commenced its operations in the year 2022, has been operated so far as a special train with numerous extensions of service.

“The train has been witnessing good patronage with a large number of people from Southern districts employed in the industrial sector in Coimbatore, students and others travelling in it,” demanded passengers. It is also convenient for people heading to Ooty after alighting in Mettupalayam. Therefore, the passengers sought to make the train a permanent service.