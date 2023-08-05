Make all 8th Schedule languages as official languages: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged union home minister Amit Shah to make all the languages in 8th Schedule as the official languages of the country so that people can use any language they wish.

In his statement, the senior leader quoted the statement of Amit Shah who had said that all Indians should accept Hindi in future without any opposition. "The statement shows his faith in Hindi imposition. Imposition of Hindi language will not succeed, " he said.

He noted that the non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu do not accept Hindi. They are against the imposition. "Hindi imposition will be defeated like the past. Amit Shah has said that Hindi is not competing with any language. If the claim is true, why is the central government refusing to recognise all languages in the 8th Schedule including Tamil as official languages. This is due to the fear of Hindi losing importance, " he opined.

He urged the central government to announce all 8th Schedule languages as official languages. "Let any language that has vast literature and rich grammar rule the hearts of the people, " he challenged.