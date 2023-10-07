‘Majority of fever cases in TN are dengue and H1N1 cases’

CHENNAI: With a surge in fever cases being reported in the government and private hospitals across the State, the majority of cases comprise of H1N1 influenza flu and dengue. The dengue cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 4,745 and four dengue deaths have been reported in the State.

The cases of typhoid, Chikungunya and leptospirosis are also being reported, meanwhile, COVID-19 cases remain low. While more than 90 percent of the patients are recovering without any major complications, the doctors face the challenges of self medication and late referrals.

"Most of the fever cases are dengue and influenza. We have also started seeing cases of Chikungunya in the past few days. The chances of these illnesses getting severe is 7-10 percent but what is important that people don't self medicate and delay the right treatment, " said Dr D Suresh Kumar, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospitals.

Doctors warn against negligence in dealing with the fever cases and dismissing the symptoms after the fever subsides.

"People will have a drop in the platelets after the fever has subsided and the body is recovering. There can be abdominal issues, rashes and other complications that can arise after the fever reduces after 3-4 days of the illness. However, it is very important to monitor the patient's health at this point, " added Dr Suresh.

Doctors say that most of the patients go to their nearby clinics for treatment or they take the medications on their own. However, it is important to avoid unnecessary medications and get tested for the symptoms. "In case of late referrals, there can be complications of haemorrhage or shock and platelet count drops significantly. This happens after 4-5 days of the fever and if the right treatment is not taken, there can be severity, " said a doctor from a government hospital in the city.

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 75 cases of Chikungunya until September 17, 2023. A senior official official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that there is no major surge in Chikungunya cases but the dengue and influenza together constitute about 80 percent of fever cases.

The State has recorded 985 cases of H1N1 until August, which is the highest in the country. At least three deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu due to influenza. However, COVID-19 cases remain low and there is no major surge reported.

"We are screening the cases of fever with more than 1,000 camps across the State and those at risk, are being identified and sent to tertiary care hospitals. There is no new trend or COVID-19 variant reported in the State. We are also seeing typhoid and leptospirosis cases so it's important to keep a check on cleanliness and hygiene, " said Dr P Sampath, joint director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.