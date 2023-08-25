Major setback to OPS, MHC validates AIADMK GC resolutions

CHENNAI: In a major setback to the ousted leader of AIADMK O Panneerselvam, a division bench of the Madras High Court dismissed all the appeals filed by him and three other supporters, challenging the resolutions passed in the AIADMK General Council meeting.

The bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq had reserved the final order in the batch of appeals filed by the OPS faction after hearing all the arguments and marked the written arguments.

On Friday, the bench pronounced the final order by dismissing all the appeal petitions filed by the OPS faction.

The bench observed that no prima facie case has been made out by the appellants.

Regarding the validity of the general council meeting held last year July 11, the Supreme Court has already permitted it, so no interim injunction can be grant to cancel the validity of the meeting, observed the bench.

Challenges made out against the resolutions that expelled OPS and his supporters from the AIADMK, the bench observed that no prima facie case has made out by the appellant, hence appeals were also dismissed.

The bench also dismissed the appeal challenging the general secretary election of the party.

Earlier, OPS and his supporters moved the MHC to ban the AIADMK general council meeting, which was held on last year July 11. However, the MHC refused to ban the meeting and the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the MHC order.

The SC also directed the OPS to move to the MHC regarding the validity of the resolutions, which expelling OPS and his followers from the party and made Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of the party.

However, on March 28, the single judge of the MHC dismissed the petitions filed by OPS faction, challenging the validity of the resolutions.

Subsequently, the OPS faction moved the MHC division bench and filed appeal petitions challenging the single judge's order.

The division bench of the MHC which heard the appeals also dismissed all the pleas made out by the OPS and his supporters.