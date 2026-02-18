Major sectors take lion’s share in TN interim budget

The General Budget and the Agriculture Budget were presented by Minister for Finance, Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam, respectively. While no fresh announcements were made, major departments received enhanced allocations, compared to 2025-26 Budget estimates.

The Rural Development Department has been allocated Rs 29,465 crore, up from Rs 28,687 crore. The Municipal Administration and Water Supply department received Rs 28,277 crore, compared to Rs. 26,678 crore last Budget.