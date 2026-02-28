Major IPS reshuffle: DGP Davidson moves to DVAC; ADGP Jayaram gets civil defence post

According to the order issued by Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Davidson Devasirvatham will, however, continue to hold full additional charge of DGP, Armed Police.

HM Jayaram, who had been on compulsory wait in the office of the DGP/Head of Police Force following his arrest and suspension in an alleged kidnapping case, has been appointed Additional Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, in a newly created post.