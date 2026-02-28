Major IPS reshuffle: DGP Davidson moves to DVAC; ADGP Jayaram gets civil defence post

CHENNAI: DGP S Davidson Devasirvatham has been appointed Director General of Police/Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), as the State government on Saturday ordered a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers across Tamil Nadu.
According to the order issued by Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Davidson Devasirvatham will, however, continue to hold full additional charge of DGP, Armed Police.
HM Jayaram, who had been on compulsory wait in the office of the DGP/Head of Police Force following his arrest and suspension in an alleged kidnapping case, has been appointed Additional Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, in a newly created post.
Among other senior-level changes, K Bhavaneeswari has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, in the existing vacancy, while A G Babu has been appointed Inspector General of Police, Modernisation.
At the DIG level, M Vijayalakshmi has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Police, Tiruchy. V Sasi Mohan and P Saminathan have swapped charges between Coimbatore and Dindigul ranges. N Manivannan has been posted as DIG, Ramanathapuram Range, while Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay takes over as Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.
In the districts, P Sibin has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Ranipet District, and Ayman Jamal as Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu District.
Several other postings have been effected in Railways, Intelligence, Enforcement and city commissionerates.