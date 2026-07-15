Major IAS reshuffle in TN; J Radhakrishnan, Supriya Sahu among key officials transferred

Also, senior officer P Umanath, who was recently transferred from the post of chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, was given posting as the Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, V Arun Roy, Secretary to the Higher Education Department, has been appointed as the new chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board in place of J Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed Director General of the Anna Institute of Management.