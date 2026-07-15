Major IAS reshuffle in TN; J Radhakrishnan, Supriya Sahu among key officials transferred

CHENNAI: Continuing its reshuffle of the bureaucratic set up, the TVK-led State government on Wednesday carried out a major rejig of senior IAS officers, four of them in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary, including Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), chairman and managing director J Radhakrishnan and Environment secretary Supriya Sahu.
Also, senior officer P Umanath, who was recently transferred from the post of chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, was given posting as the Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce.
According to the order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, V Arun Roy, Secretary to the Higher Education Department, has been appointed as the new chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board in place of J Radhakrishnan, who has been appointed Director General of the Anna Institute of Management.
Kakarla Usha, who was recently appointed Secretary to the Public Department, has been transferred as the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department Secretary in place of Supriya Sahu. The latter has been posted as Commissioner of Entrepreneurship Development. E Sundaravalli, Special Secretary to the Public Department, has been elevated as Secretary to the Public Department.
Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Yadav has been transferred from IT and Digital Services Department to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department.
MSME Secretary Atul Anand has been posted as Information Technology Department Secretary, while Entrepreneurship Development Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has been appointed as the new Higher Education Secretary.
Nirmal Raj, Director of Industries and Commerce, has been posted as Secretary to the Transport Department.
Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, Commissioner of Disaster Management, has been appointed Transport Commissioner, while M Vallalar has been posted as Labour Commissioner.
Commissioner of Land Administration R Gajalakshmi has been appointed Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise. D Baskara Pandian, Director of Transport, has been transferred as Director of Museums.