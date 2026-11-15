Maize prices surge raises egg production costs in TN's Namakkal

Reduced availability in these areas has added to the difficulties faced by farmers who depend on regular purchases to sustain feed production. Maize and soya are the principal ingredients used in poultry feed, with maize accounting for more than 40 per cent of its composition. Its substantial share makes fluctuations in maize prices a major factor influencing the overall expenditure of poultry farms.

Apart from its role in feed formulation, maize also contributes to the colour of egg yolks. Poultry representatives regard it as an essential ingredient, making the current supply constraints particularly challenging for the sector.

An adult bird consumes around 110 grams of feed daily. Of this, nearly 55 grams consists of grains, predominantly maize.

Maintaining this daily feeding requirement means farmers must continue procuring supplies despite the sharp increase in prices.

Farm owners linked the decline in maize availability to inadequate rainfall and the effects of El Nino on cultivation. They said lower supplies from growing regions had tightened the market and increased procurement costs.

The immediate concern for producers is therefore both the price of maize and the difficulty of obtaining sufficient quantities.