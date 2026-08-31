Maize for ethanol pushes feed costs up, poultry hub in distress

Maize, a key ingredient in poultry feed, has seen a sharp increase in price, from around Rs 22 a kg to about Rs 30 per kg, over the past year. Farmers attribute the rise partly to the diversion of maize to industries producing ethanol.

“The diversion has been taking place for the past two years, with larger volumes being channelled to ethanol production this year. Farmers haven’t faced any shortage of maize so far, but there are growing concerns that supplies could come under pressure if the diversion for ethanol continues to increase,” said Vangili Subramaniam, president of the Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society.

Maize for the poultry industry is sourced largely from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka. Farmers also claimed that some traders were holding stocks to create artificial scarcity.

“The increase in feed costs extends beyond maize, as soya, which was around Rs 30 a kg, has risen to Rs 60 and above. Similarly, phosphorus, an imported mineral essential for poultry nutrition, has risen from around Rs 30 a kg a year ago to Rs 90 a kg.

The prices of the essential amino acids lysine and methionine have also surged from around Rs 150 a kg to Rs 800 a kg. A significant share of these supplies come mainly from China, and the price rise is attributed to increasing shipment costs amid the Gulf war,” he added.