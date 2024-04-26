Begin typing your search...

The passers by noticed a huge pit at Gandhi road between Srirangam and Thituvanaikovil and they blocked the pit with barricades to avert any incident.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 April 2024 8:07 AM GMT
Main road leading to Thiruvanaikovil in Srirangam caved after drainage pipeline burst
Workers involved in repair works at Thiruvanaikovil near Shrirangam on Friday

TIRUCHY: The main road leading to Thiruvanaikovil near Srirangam caved in after the UGD pipeline had a burst on Friday and the traffic was diverted while the work to rectify the problem is on.

It is said, on Friday morning. The passers by noticed a huge pit at Gandhi road between Srirangam and Thituvanaikovil and they blocked the pit with barricades to avert any incident.

The public also passed on the information to the Civic officials who rushed to the spot and found that there was burst in the UGD pipeline reportedly due to hot temperature.

Since the burst in the pipeline, a crack developed in road and suddenly it caved in.

Buses via Ammamandapam were diverted through Mambalasalai.

Meanwhile the civic staff have been deployed to repair the damage.

The work would be completed by evening, said officials.

DTNEXT Bureau

