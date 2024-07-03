Main accused in Pallikaranai honour killing case granted bail

CHENNAI: The principal district and sessions judge, Chengalpattu on Wednesday granted bail to D Dinesh (23), the main accused in the Pallikaranai honour killing case.

Dinesh along with four others were arrested by the Pallikaranai Police in February in connection with the murder of G Pravin (22), a Dalit man who married Dinesh's sister, D Sharmila against the wishes of her family.

Pallikaranai Police had invoked the sections of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) act against the accused.

Meanwhile, less than two months since the honour killing of her husband, Sharmila, a college student died by suicide allegedly depressed over the way her husband was executed by her brother and accomplices and the police inaction against her parents whom she believed were conspirators in the murder.

She attempted suicide on April 12 and succumbed on April 22).

While Dinesh's bail application was junked by the court, the co-accused in the case were granted bail on June 14.

On Dinesh's recent bail plea, the judge perused the submissions from both sides and noted that the investigation has been completed and charge sheet has been filed in the case and stated that considering the facts and circumstances of the cases, the court is inclined to grant bail to Dinesh.

Dinesh has been directed to appear before the court on all working days at 10.30 am for a month and been warned to not abscond during the trial.