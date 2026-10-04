Mahindra Scorpios picked as official wheels for Tamil Nadu MLAs; no resolution on DMK's refusal

CHENNAI: Mahindra Scorpio SUVs are set to become the new wheels of State legislators, with the State government deciding to provide cars to MLAs for travel in their constituencies, putting on hold the decision on the DMK's letter to recuse itself from the scheme.
After considering various car models, the government said it has zeroed in on the Mahindra Scorpio as the vehicle for MLAs, after the company showcased its lineup in a jiffy following an announcement in the Assembly. Around 175 of the 234 legislators, excluding those from the DMK, are expected to receive the SUVs within the next few weeks, a government official said.
The DMK, however, has made it clear that its 59 MLAs do not want government-provided cars. The party recently wrote to the Assembly Secretariat stating that its legislators did not require the facility. All its MLAs, including alliance candidates elected on the DMK symbol, have signed the letter.
The request has now been referred to the Chief Minister, who is yet to take a decision on whether to accept the DMK's refusal.
"Following that, other issues, including guidelines and the usage of the cars, will be decided. The letter is on the Chief Minister's table, and he will take the final call on the issue," the official said.
The DMK's decision sets it apart from several other parties in the Assembly. The AIADMK and PMK have decided to accept the government cars, while the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken a more selective approach.
The TVK has already announced that only MLAs who require the facility will use it, with those who do not need the cars opting out. However, it is yet to be known how many TVK MLAs will actually reject the facility.
The government car package goes beyond the vehicle itself. According to Chief Minister Vijay's announcement, each MLA will also receive Rs 75,000 a month towards the driver's salary, fuel and maintenance expenses. An additional Rs 25,000 a month will be provided as a personal assistance allowance.
With the Scorpio decision settled, the government's immediate task is therefore less about choosing the vehicle and more about settling who will actually take the keys.