Mahindra Scorpios picked as official wheels for Tamil Nadu MLAs; no resolution on DMK's refusal

After considering various car models, the government said it has zeroed in on the Mahindra Scorpio as the vehicle for MLAs, after the company showcased its lineup in a jiffy following an announcement in the Assembly. Around 175 of the 234 legislators, excluding those from the DMK, are expected to receive the SUVs within the next few weeks, a government official said.

The DMK, however, has made it clear that its 59 MLAs do not want government-provided cars. The party recently wrote to the Assembly Secretariat stating that its legislators did not require the facility. All its MLAs, including alliance candidates elected on the DMK symbol, have signed the letter.

The request has now been referred to the Chief Minister, who is yet to take a decision on whether to accept the DMK's refusal.