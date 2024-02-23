Mahila court convicts two persons for abetting suicide in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Srivilliputhur Mahila Court in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday evening convicted two persons including a woman and sentenced each of them to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 3,000 on the accused for abetment of suicide. According to the prosecution, K. Selvakumar, who resided in Elayirampannai of Sattur taluk, and his mother Rajeshwari (68) were charged with abetting suicide of Seethalakshmi, wife of Selvakumar. Selvakumar scolded his wife often over family disputes and at one stage Seethalakshmi was beaten up by Selvakumar and Rajeshwari. Frustrated and dejected by this, Seethalakshmi committed suicide by hanging. The incident occurred on June 25 in 2014.