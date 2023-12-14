Maheshwar Dayal is the new head for TN prisons

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday in a rejig among senior police officers, posted Maheshwar Dayal, additional director general of police (ADGP) as ADGP prisons and correctional services in place of DGP Amaresh Pujari who has been transferred and posted as chief vigilance officer of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL).



DIG G Dharmarajan, on his return from central deputation (NIA) has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Chennai (east). Samay Singh Meena, DC, traffic, East has been posted as SP, Kallakurichi.V Baskaran, SP, Dindigul district is the new deputycommissioner, traffic, East, Chennai. A. Pradeep, DC, Madurai South, has beenposted in the place of V Baskaran.

D Kalpana Nayak, ADGP, crime against women and children (CAWC), has been transferred and posted as ADGP/member secretary of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board in place of R Tamilchandran, who hasbeen posted as IG in CAWC.

Pramod Kumar, IG/chief vigilance officer, has been transferred and posted as inspector general of police, vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), Chennai.P Balaji, SP, Civil Supplies CID, Coimbatore, has beentransferred and posted as DC, South, Madurai. M Chandrasekaran, SP, marine enforcement wing, Chennai, has been posted as SP, civil supplies CID, Coimbatore.