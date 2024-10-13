Maharashtra Guv CP Radhakrishnan pays tributes to Murasoli Selvam

CHENNAI: Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday paid floral tributes to the portrait of late journalist 'Murasoli' Selvam.

According to the state government, Governor CP Radhakrishan on Sunday morning visited the Gopalapuram residence of former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes to the portrait of his nephew and Chief Minister M K Stalin's brother-in-law 'Murasoli' Selvam.

During the occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin, his sister Selvi Selvam, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran and state vice president Chakkaravarthy were also present.

'Murasoli' Selvam, the former editor of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli, succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 85 on October 10.