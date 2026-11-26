Pointing out that the previous Mahamaham drew roughly 40 lakh pilgrims, he stated that over one crore devotees are expected to converge in Kumbakonam for the 2028 edition. To accommodate the massive turnout, the government is ramping up infrastructure and basic civic amenities, with a special focus on healthcare access.

Later, speaking to reporters, the minister said the government is currently assessing existing vacancies within the health department and will make fresh appointments based on requirements. He also reiterated that the TVK government remains firm on taking action against the Kallakurichi MLA, noting that an investigation is under way.