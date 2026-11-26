TIRUCHY: A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the upcoming 2028 Mahamaham festival in Kumbakonam will be prepared following consultations with officials across various departments, the State Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj said here on Wednesday. He added that all preparatory works are targeted for completion within seven months, and the State will ensure comprehensive medical facilities for the visiting devotees.
Addressing officials during a review meeting for the mega event in 2028, the minister noted that the state government has already initiated wide-ranging preparatory measures. Regular consultations are under way with personnel from the health, food safety, and other key departments to gather inputs for the DPR. "We aim to complete all works within seven months to ensure necessary amenities for devotees arriving from across the country," he said.
Pointing out that the previous Mahamaham drew roughly 40 lakh pilgrims, he stated that over one crore devotees are expected to converge in Kumbakonam for the 2028 edition. To accommodate the massive turnout, the government is ramping up infrastructure and basic civic amenities, with a special focus on healthcare access.
Later, speaking to reporters, the minister said the government is currently assessing existing vacancies within the health department and will make fresh appointments based on requirements. He also reiterated that the TVK government remains firm on taking action against the Kallakurichi MLA, noting that an investigation is under way.