Mahalaya Amavasya: Thousands pay obeisance to ancestors in TN

CHENNAI: Thousands of devotees flocked temples in Tamil Nadu, in view of Mahalaya Amavasya, to offer prayers for their ancestors on Wednesday.

Mahalaya Amavasai, or the new moonday, occurs in the month of Purattasi.

It is considered a highly auspicious day for performing rites for deceased ancestors and worshiping deities.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, people took holy bath early this morning and performed 'tarpanam' for departed souls.

These spiritual activities were performed in Kapaleeshwarar temple and beach area in Thiruvottiyur.

Similary, thousands gathered at the silver beach in Cuddalore, Agni Teertham beach in Rameswaram, and Kotraleeswarar temple in Karaikudi and Kovilur to perform rituals for their ancestors.