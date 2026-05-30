Mahabalipuram: Youth attacks mom with knife, furious father opens fire at him

CHENNAI: Furious that his wife was attacked with a knife by their 25-year-old son, a man opened fire at the youth outside the hospital where the woman is undergoing treatment with multiple cut injuries, near Mahabalipuram in Chengalpattu on Friday (May 29) night.
Now, the son, Prabhakaran, has also been admitted to the same government hospital with gunshot injuries to his legs, while the father, Sekar (52), is in custody.
According to the police, Prabhakaran got into a verbal altercation with his mother, Mala (50), near Maragatha Park in the bus stand area around 10.45 pm. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which both of them attacked each other with knives.
Prabhakaran inflicted multiple cut injuries on Mala's hands, causing her to collapse. Seeing this, the members of the public rushed her to the Government Primary Health Centre at Poonjeri.
After learning that his wife had been attacked, Sekar rushed to the hospital around 11.30 pm carrying a country-made gun. Seeing his son outside the hospital, Sekar fired multiple rounds at his legs, and Prabhakaran collapsed with injuries.
Police personnel who were questioning Mala inside the hospital rushed outside and arrested Sekar, and seized the country-made gun and iron pellets used in the shooting.
The Mamallapuram police have registered a case and are investigating the case.