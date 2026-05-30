Mahabalipuram: Youth attacks mom with knife, furious father opens fire at him

Mother-son quarrel turns violent

According to the police, Prabhakaran got into a verbal altercation with his mother, Mala (50), near Maragatha Park in the bus stand area around 10.45 pm. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which both of them attacked each other with knives.

Prabhakaran inflicted multiple cut injuries on Mala's hands, causing her to collapse. Seeing this, the members of the public rushed her to the Government Primary Health Centre at Poonjeri.