Maha strike unlikely to impact onion prices in TN

VELLORE: The Maharashtra government cracking down on onion traders who stopped auctions protesting the export duty hike is unlikely to impact prices in Tamil Nadu, according to Vellore traders.

Nashik onion traders stopping auctions resulted in fears that prices might start to go north. With the public just having gotten over the tomato price spike, hike in onion prices could result in eateries increasing prices and also affecting the budget of middle class homes.

Arcot town hotel owner KS Udayashankar when asked said “Onion prices are now low while only the cost of groceries has increased. Prices of onions and tomatoes should be kept under control as both are widely used in homes.”

Vellore Nethaji market Vegetable Merchants Association secretary Sankar said, “prices are not likely to be affected as the central government brought in the export duty hike only to ensure that prices in the Indian market remained stable. Not all traders export onions.”

“Also, only old onions can be exported and not the new variety and hence the public need not fear any rise in prices of onions,” he added.

Elaborating he said “The Nethaji market in Vellore receives around 100 tonnes daily from various areas with Gudiyattam the other major market in the district receiving around 25 tonnes. The wholesale price of the product now ranges between Rs 30 to Rs 36 per kilogram for the bigger onions and between Rs 28 to Rs 30 a kg for the medium-sized variety.”