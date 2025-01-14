Maha Kumbh 2025: Journey from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya on this special tourist train

CHENNAI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special Bharat Gaurav tourist train service from Tirunelveli to Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) for the ongoing Kumbh Mela from February 5 to 13, 2025.

On February 5, the train will depart from Tirunelveli at 1 am and make a stop in Madurai Junction at 5.50 am, departing from there at 6 am. It is scheduled to arrive in Kashi on February 7 at 12:30 pm, said a Maalaimalar report.

The ‘Maha Kumbh Punya Yatra 2025’ itinerary includes a trip to witness the Ganga Aarti on February 7, followed by a tour of Kashi Vishwanath, Vishalakshi, Kal Bhairav, and Sarnath temples in Varanasi on February 8.

The next day, on February 9, the passengers will be taken to Prayagraj by road where they can take a dip at the Triveni Sangam (confluence of 3 rivers - Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati), followed by night stay at the ‘tent city’ built for the Kumbh Mela.

The February 10 schedule comprises a road journey to Ayodhya where the tourists will be visiting the Sarayu River and the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The return leg of the journey will start on February 10 night, with the train reaching Madurai Junction on February 13 at 2:50 am, and Tirunelveli at 7:30 am, the report added.

Boarding points on the route include Tenkasi, Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Thirupapuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, and Chennai Egmore.

The train is composed of 14 coaches, including 1 two-tier AC coach, 3 three-tier AC coaches, 7 sleeper coaches, one pantry car, and two power cars. There are 716 seats out of which 460 are in the standard category (3rd AC), 206 in economy category (sleeper), and 50 in comfort category (2nd AC).

The complete tour cost, including train fare, hotel accommodation, travel insurance, tour guide, security services, south Indian meals, and local transport arrangements, is Rs 26,850 for sleeper class (economy) travel.

The fare for 3rd AC travel (standard) and 2nd AC (comfort) travel, which will provide advanced comforts, is Rs 38,470 and Rs 47,900 (per person), respectively.

(Book package HERE)