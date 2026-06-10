Magistrate powers to police: HC stays GO

A Division Bench comprising Justices Satish Kumar and Jothiraman passed the order after the State sought time to file its response to the petition challenging the Government Order. The petition was filed by Nallathambi of K Pudur in Madurai, who sought to quash the Government Order issued on December 4, 2025, conferring Executive Magistrate powers on police officers under Section 15 of the BNSS. The plea is against this order.