Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam: 64L voluntarily gave up benefit, says Minister

TIRUCHY: Citing their favourable economic conditions, around 64 lakh women from the State have preferred not to make use of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, after inaugurating several completed projects, Minister Poyyamozhi said that these women have voluntarily given up availing of the money as they are not economically distressed.

“Still, we have given time for those who missed applying for the scheme. They can also approach their elected representatives and submit petitions along with the application. The representatives would recommend the eligible beneficiaries to the District Collector,” the Minister said.

‘Humiliated’ women protest

Accusing the officials of insulting them when they approached for getting enrolled under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, hundreds of women staged a road roko in Thanjavur on Monday. They demanded that they be heard and their demand is met.

It is said, that out of 323 cardholders in Arasur village near Thanjavur, as many as 277 were left out of the list of KMUT beneficiaries. Though they resubmitted their applications with the officials concerned, even after weeks, there was no reply from the officials. When they approached the officials, they reportedly met with insults and abusive words.

The women called off the protest only after Tiruvaiyaru tahsildar (in-charge) Nedunchezhiyan met with them and gave assurance. Traffic was affected for more than an hour due to road roko.