Magalir Urimai Thogai: 'Ensure biometric devices are in condition by July 17 in PDS shops'

CHENNAI: Gearing up to provide Rs 1,000 as financial assistance to women heads of family in Tamil Nadu, the State government has instructed the PDS shops to keep the biometric devices in proper condition or available in case of its inavailability.



The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Rs 1,000 for women heads of family would be provided under several criteria in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme from September 15. The Department of Food and Public Distribution had mandated registration for the scheme through a biometric systems in PDS shops.



The department has directed fair price shops to connect the beneficiaries' list with the biometric reader and the shop number to ensure the beneficiary data reaches back to the shop.



Also, the department has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of North and South zones and District Supply and Consumer Protection Officials to ensure the biometric scanners are in proper condition.

