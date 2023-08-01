Magalir Urimai Thogai: Disability activists demand withdrawal of criteria

CHENNAI: The registration process for the Magalir Urimai Thogai is going on across the State but families who are receiving other financial aids such as people with disabilities are not eligible for the scheme. The disability activists in the State are demanding the withdrawal of this criteria, stating that people with disabilities need to be exempted from this criteria.



The persons with disabilities receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1500 as part of social security scheme that is implemented by the revenue department. However, the disability rights activists say that this should not stop them from being benefitted under Magalir Urimai Thogai since the lives of people with disabilities cannot be compared with others.

In order to draw the attention of the State government authorities, the members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all types of Differently Abled & Caregivers (TARATDAC) will stage demonstrations across the State on August 7.

S Namburajan, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all types of Differently Abled & Caregivers (TARATDAC) says that more than 4 lakh households will be deprived from the scheme and government should note that the monthly assistance being provided to disabled, is because of their disability and to meet their additional expenses and it cannot be compared with other people who receive other financial aids.

"Several neighbouring States have multiple pension benefit scheme and they also provide a higher amount for the monthly financial aid. The people with disabilities already face several problems due to being a lifetime burden on the family as they spend more than others in the family throughout their lives," he said.

The association requests the Tamil Nadu Government that the monthly stipend given to cover the additional expenses-burdens of the differently-abled should not be equated in any way with the amounts given to other schemes and people with disabilities should be included under Magalir Urimai Thogai.