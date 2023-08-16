Magalir Urimai Thogai: Differently abled, old-age pensioners can apply from Aug 18

CHENNAI: As per the new relaxation, beneficiaries from differently-abled pension and old-age pension can also apply for the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme (Women Endeavour scheme) from August 18 to 20th.

CM MK Stalin chaired a meeting regarding the investigation of the Scheme. The submissions for the scheme are categorised into two groups. The first category of submissions took place from July 24th to August 4th, and the second category was scheduled from August 5th to 14th.

So far, a remarkable count of 54 lakh applications have been received through the mobile app registration process. Special arrangements have been made to assist those unable to submit their applications for various reasons.

After the meeting it was noted that newly eligible beneficiaries under special categories can apply for the funds on August 18, 19, and 20.

"If women from the mentioned categories have already submitted their applications, they do not need to reapply. It is emphasised that those who have not yet applied and are eligible should make use of this opportunity, "said the circular.