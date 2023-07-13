Magalir Urimai Thogai: CPM requests TN govt to reconsider criteria

CHENNAI: DMK's ally CPM state unit chief K Balakrishnan has voiced his reservations regarding the criteria under which the beneficiaries for the Kalaignar Magalir Udhavi Thogai scheme are chosen.

The leader met the scribes at Dindigul on Thursday.

Balakrishnan said the financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families should reach every women from the lower and middle class. "The criteria to choose beneficiaries should be regulated with that purpose," he added.

Commenting on Annamalai's padayatra, he called it "vainful."

He condemned the Centre for not taking steps to procure cotton from Tamil Nadu and urged to take measures. Also, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene in the unprecedented price rise of Tomato by procuring and selling it.