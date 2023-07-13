Begin typing your search...

Magalir Urimai Thogai: 3,200 camps to be set in Chennai from July 24

Chennai's Mayor R Priya has made the announcement in a presser.

CHENNAI: In order to invite applications to enroll into the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the Chennai Corporation will set up 3,200 camps around the City.

The financial assistance scheme is aimed at helping women heads of family with a monthly dole of Rs 1,000. The TN government named the scheme after the DMK patriarch and former CM M Karunanidhi.

The government gave a set of criteria to select beneficiaries for the scheme on July 7.

