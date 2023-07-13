Magalir Urimai Thogai: 3,200 camps to be set in Chennai from July 24

CHENNAI: In order to invite applications to enroll into the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the Chennai Corporation will set up 3,200 camps around the City.

Mayor R Priya has made the announcement in a presser.

The financial assistance scheme is aimed at helping women heads of family with a monthly dole of Rs 1,000. The TN government named the scheme after the DMK patriarch and former CM M Karunanidhi.

The government gave a set of criteria to select beneficiaries for the scheme on July 7.