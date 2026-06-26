Madurai–Abu Dhabi flight services to resume from August 14

CHENNAI: After a suspension of several months due to geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region, direct flight services between Madurai and Abu Dhabi will resume from August 14, providing renewed international connectivity for passengers travelling to the UAE.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Madurai Airport authorities have announced that direct flight services to Abu Dhabi will restart from August 14, following the easing of tensions in the Gulf region that had led to the suspension of operations earlier this year.
Madurai Airport currently operates 18 daily domestic flights connecting the city with Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. It also offers a daily international service to Sri Lanka.
Earlier, direct flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were suspended at the end of February due to the conflict-related situation in the Gulf. With normalcy returning, services to Abu Dhabi are now set to resume.
According to airport officials, the Abu Dhabi flights will operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
The flight from Abu Dhabi will arrive in Madurai at 1:50 pm, while the return service will depart from Madurai at 2:50 pm, the airline said.