Madurai–Abu Dhabi flight services to resume from August 14

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Madurai Airport authorities have announced that direct flight services to Abu Dhabi will restart from August 14, following the easing of tensions in the Gulf region that had led to the suspension of operations earlier this year.

Madurai Airport currently operates 18 daily domestic flights connecting the city with Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. It also offers a daily international service to Sri Lanka.