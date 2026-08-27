Madurai: Woman kills, buries abusive son; confesses after three months

The woman, Ayyammal, said she took this extreme step, unable to withstand his abuse and assault. She also alleged that her son, who was under the influence of alcohol, had attempted to sexually assault her.



According to the police, Ayyammal, wife of the late Ganesan of Mettupatti in Varichiyur, was living with her son Raja, who got separated from his wife. The murder reportedly happened three months ago when Raja returned home drunk around 11.30 pm and quarrelled with her.



When he attacked her, the woman pushed him down, picked up an iron rod lying nearby and repeatedly struck him on the head, arms and body, which resulted in his death, Ayyammal told the police in her confession.



She said she buried Raja’s body in a pit which was dug for the construction of a bathroom on the left side of the house and covered it with firewood and washed away bloodstains, the police said.