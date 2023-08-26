Madurai train fire accident: Survivors screened at health camp

MADURAI: The survivors of the Madurai train fire accident were screened by a team of doctors in health camp.

On Saturday morning, nine rail passengers including four female were killed in fire accident, which occured in a bogie of a train arranged by a tourist agent from Uttar Pradesh. It occured at around 5.15 am when the detached bogie was stationed some distance away from Madurai railway junction.

Collector MS Sangeetha after inspecting the spot and holding enquiries with the authorities said a total of 63 passengers were on pilgrimage trip on the train that reached Madurai at 4.30 am, from Kanyakumari. It occurred when a few passengers among the pilgrims woke up at 5 am to make tea.

Though exact cause of fire is not known, the Collector said gas could have leaked from a cylinder resulting the fire accident killing those nine passengers. Eight passengers were injured.

While six of the injured victims are under treatment in Railway hospital, two others are undergoing treatments in GRH. The condition of the victims is said to be stable. They suffered simple injuries, which could have caused after jumping down from the bogie. Fire fighters brought the fire under control at 7 am. Among the deceased, five bodies have been identified so far. A total of 38 survivors, who escaped during the fire, have been accommodated in passengers waiting hall.

The collector said the passengers were in illegal possession of flammable items and the Railway police are in process of filing an FIR.