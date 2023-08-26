Madurai train fire accident: Seven deceased have been identified

CHENNAI: Seven of the nine victims, who died in the Madurai train fire accident have been identified. Of the seven, four are women, and three are men.

Names of the victims are as follows: Parameswar Kumar Gupta (55), Mithilesh Kumari (62), Chandra Man Singh (65), Hemani Banshal (22), Shanthi Devi Varma (57), Ankurkashyam (36), Manorama Agarwal (82).