Madurai train fire accident: Seven deceased have been identified

Of the seven, four are women, and three are men.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Aug 2023 10:21 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-26 10:28:41.0  )
Visual from the spot.

CHENNAI: Seven of the nine victims, who died in the Madurai train fire accident have been identified. Of the seven, four are women, and three are men.

Names of the victims are as follows: Parameswar Kumar Gupta (55), Mithilesh Kumari (62), Chandra Man Singh (65), Hemani Banshal (22), Shanthi Devi Varma (57), Ankurkashyam (36), Manorama Agarwal (82).

DTNEXT Bureau

